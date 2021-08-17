Reports: 76ers, Joel Embiid agree to four year, $196 million extension

According to multiple reports, the team and center Joel Embiid have agreed to a four year, $196 million contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 24.

The Philadelphia 76ers have locked up their franchise star for the next six seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the deal will tie Embiid to the 76ers through the 2026-2027 season and will guarantee him a total of $261 million over that time when you factor in his existing deal:

Extension takes Embiid through 2026-2027 season and guarantees him a total of $261 million. https://t.co/0nqeUtxwfn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

Embiid, 27, has starred for the 76ers over parts of the past five seasons.

Entering the 2021-2022 season, Embiid has career averages of 24.8 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, and 1.7 blocks per game.

Last season, Embiid posted a career-high 28.5 points per game, and was named an All-Star for the fourth straight season.

With this deal taken care of, Philadelphia will surely turn its attention to its other star, Ben Simmons.