Embiid goes over 30 again, 76ers beat Rockets 111-91

HOUSTON — Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers over the Houston Rockets 111-91 for their seventh straight win.

Embiid turned in his seventh straight 30-point game and also had six assists.

He was 9 of 16 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws.

Embiid is the second player in NBA history to score exactly 31 points in four straight games. Bob McAdoo was the first to do it for the Buffalo Braves in November 1973.

Embiid entered Monday averaging 26.8 points per game, sixth in the NBA.