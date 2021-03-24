x
Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors

Harris finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the 76ers hold off the Warriors.
Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, right, is defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CALIFORNIA, USA — Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98. 

Harris also converted a free throw on Draymond Green’s technical foul with 2:47 remaining. 

Ben Simmons added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Sixers, who pulled off their second consecutive road win after a 101-100 victory at New York on Sunday. 

Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia improved to 31-13 with its ninth victory in 10 games.

