Rivers runs through it? 76ers count on championship with Doc

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have introduced Doc Rivers as their coach. Rivers takes over as the 25th head coach in 76ers history after a seven-season run as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rivers said coaching All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons made the job too good to pass up.

Rivers won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. With the Clippers, he twice lost playoff series after taking a 3-1 lead.

Rivers says he expects to collaborate closely with Sixers general manager Elton Brand, who declined to answer questions on Monday.