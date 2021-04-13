Embiid scores 36, 76ers overpower Mavs 113-95 with Nets next

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long stretch of mostly road games with a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

DALLAS — Joel Embiid scored 36 points and the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a long stretch of mostly road games with a 113-95 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The 76ers finished 8-4 while playing 10 of 12 games on the road going into their final regular-season meeting with Brooklyn.

Philadelphia took a half-game lead atop the Eastern Conference over the Nets.