Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs 114-94

The Philadelphia 76ers finished a six-game road trip without injured star Joel Embiid by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94.
Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton (18) goes up for a shot between Cleveland Cavaliers' Taurean Prince (12) and Lamar Stevens (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers finished a six-game road trip without injured star Joel Embiid by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94. 

The Sixers went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to recover from a knee injury. 

Seth Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Milton’s scoring off the bench helped offset an off night for Ben Simmons, who had 13 rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 24 points to lead Cleveland. 

Cavs star forward Kevin Love scored 13 points in just his fifth game this season. He's been slowed by a calf strain since December.

The 76ers will return home to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sat., April 3 at 8:00 p.m.

