Harris, Curry lead 76ers past Bulls 106-94

CHICAGO — Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Seth Curry added 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 106-94.

Philadelphia built a big third-quarter lead and then held on, staying ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers finished with five starters in double figures.

Ben Simmons scored 15 points, Danny Green had 14 and a relatively quiet Joel Embiid scored 13.