Joel Embiid scores 40 points, 76ers hold off DeRozan, Bulls

CHICAGO — Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls 119-108 on Sunday.

The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four. They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time.

They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the idle Heat.