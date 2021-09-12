x
Embiid scores 32, 76ers hold off Hornets again 110-106

Philadelphia has now won 16 straight games versus Charlotte.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is fouled while attempting to dunk over Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

Joel Embiid had 32 points, Seth Curry added 23 points and eight assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in three nights, 110-106. 

Tobias Harris added 18 points in a rematch of a game the 76ers won 127-124 in overtime Monday night on the same court. 

Gordon Hayward had a season-high 31 points and seven assists for the Hornets, who played without five rotational players including last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball due to NBA health and safety protocols. 

The Hornets have now lost five of their last six games. 

