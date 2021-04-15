Embiid, 76ers top undermanned Nets 123-117 for 1st in East

Embiid had 39 points and the 76ers beat the Nets, 123-117.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 39 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 123-117 in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.

The Sixers moved into first place in the Eastern Conference in a game played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Sixers improved to 21-5 at home.

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points for the Nets.

Harden is out with a strained right hamstring and Durant got a night off after playing 27 minutes against Minnesota.