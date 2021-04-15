x
Embiid, 76ers top undermanned Nets 123-117 for 1st in East

Embiid had 39 points and the 76ers beat the Nets, 123-117.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 39 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Brooklyn 123-117 in an anticipated matchup that fizzled with the Nets missing their biggest stars.

The Sixers moved into first place in the Eastern Conference in a game played without James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

The Sixers improved to 21-5 at home. 

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points for the Nets.

Harden is out with a strained right hamstring and Durant got a night off after playing 27 minutes against Minnesota.

The 76ers will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

