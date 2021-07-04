Embiid scores 35, 76ers dominate Celtics in 106-96 win

Embiid scored 35 points and the 76ers rolled to a 10-point win over the Celtics.

BOSTON — Joel Embiid scored 35 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to a 106-96 win over the Boston Celtics.

Danny Green added 17 points as the 76ers posted their third straight victory over Boston to sweep the season series.

The 76ers have won both games since Embiid returned from a 10-game absence while he recovered from a bruised bone in his left knee. They have won three of four overall.

Boston was trying for its first three-game win streak since early March. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points, and Jaylen Brown finished with 17.