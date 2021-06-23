76ers hoping Ben Simmons can fix his game in the offseason

Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have to figure out if Ben Simmons can be fixed in the offseason.

He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench.

Simmons shot at least 60% from the foul line each of the last three regular seasons.

Team President Daryl Morey refused to commit to bringing Simmons back next season.