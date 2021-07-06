x
Young scores 35, Hawks top Embiid, Sixers 128-124 in Game 1

The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young goes up for a shot during the second half of Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. 

The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers. Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds for Philly. 

Tobias Harris scored 20 points. 

Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia. 

The Hawks came in as five-point underdogs and quieted a rowdy Philly crowd that's been anticipating a matchup with Brooklyn in the East finals. 

Young hit four 3-pointers and had 10 assists.

