Young scores 35, Hawks top Embiid, Sixers 128-124 in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA — Trae Young scored 35 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Hawks led by 26 points and withstood a late rally by the Sixers. Joel Embiid had 39 points and nine rebounds for Philly.

Tobias Harris scored 20 points.

Game 2 is Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The Hawks came in as five-point underdogs and quieted a rowdy Philly crowd that's been anticipating a matchup with Brooklyn in the East finals.