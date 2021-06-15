Young leads Hawks' rally past Sixers with Embiid hurting

Trae Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points and the Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100.

ATLANTA — Trae Young overcame a cold start to score 25 points, including a floater that gave Atlanta the lead with 1:17 remaining, and the Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-100.

The Hawks tied the Eastern Conference semifinal at 2-2. Philly blew an 18-point lead and may have bigger concerns.

Big man Joel Embiid spent time in the locker room in the second quarter and didn’t make a field goal in the second half. Embiid has been playing with torn cartilage in his right knee.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Hawks.

Young made only 8 of 26 shots but had 18 assists.