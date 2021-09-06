Shake Milton saves Sixers as Philly evens series with Hawks

Joel Embiid had 40 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Shake Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102.

The Sixers evened the Eastern Conference semifinal at one game apiece.

Milton had lost his spot in the rotation in six playoff games this season.

But coach Doc Rivers turned to him after the Hawks rallied in the third quarter. Milton led a 14-0 run that put Philly in control.

Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks, Danilo Gallinari scored 21 and Kevin Huerter had 20.