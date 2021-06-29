Longtime Philadelphia 76ers broadcaster Marc Zumoff announces retirement

Zumoff, 65, penned a letter on NBC Sports Philadelphia's website to announce his retirement from the team.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 24.

Longtime Philadelphia 76ers broadcaster Marc Zumoff announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Zumoff, 65, penned a letter on NBC Sports Philadelphia's website to announce his leave from the team.

He cited spending more time with his wife and enjoying the "fourth quarter" of his life for as his reasons for leaving.

Zumoff, a Philadelphia native, spent the last 27 years as the television voice of 76ers basketball after originally beginning as the team's halftime host 12 years prior.

His career includes seeing the last 76ers team to win a championship in 1983.

This year, the team flamed out in the second round with a disappointing Game Seven loss to the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center.

It appears that will go down as the final game called for Zumoff.