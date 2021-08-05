Twin towers in Philly; 76ers sign center Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 6-foot-10, 279-pound Drummond will wear No. 1 for the Sixers. He appeared in 46 games (all starts) last season and averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing.