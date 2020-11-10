Peters "chips" for District III victory

Extra holes needed to decide 2020 title

YORK, Pa. — On the natural turf for the PIAA District III AAA Boys Golf Championships.

Saturday was the second and final round of the tournament at Briarwood in York county.

Spring Grove senior Karl Frisk eagled the par-5 17th to take a two stroke lead into the final hole. But on 18 disaster struck off the tee. A wayward drive out-of-bounds left Frisk with a bogey attempt to win but it came up one rotation short. The double bogey forced a playoff with Carlisle senior John Peters.

On the first extra hole, Peters missed the green on his approach, but in golf you don't need a flat stick to visit the bird sanctuary. Peters looked confident on a beautiful chip and roll, and watched the ball fall into the foam filled cup bringing out the "ahhh" from a small gallery.

Frisk's birdie attempt then slid over the edge.