Perfect pair between the pipes in Hershey | Frenzy

Copley & Fucale drive each other for success in net

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears continue to string together the wins. If you were to look at the AHL stat leaders for goalies you will see why. Pheonix Copley and Zach Fulcale are basically walls in net.



Or you could just catch Bears play-by-play man Zach Fisch on a broadcast on FOX43 or the Bears radio network to hear one of his many calls.



"Centering feed -good passing, save Fucale! It is underneath him as he slid across awe kick save and a beaut."



"Brings it back across great passing play and Copley Sprawls out got his stick on it."

Those are all familiar sounds every night the puck drops.



Pheonix Copley and Zach Fucale continue to tally victories for the chocolate and white and the driving force between the two is healthy competition.



"We both want to play ever night buy only one of us can play so we are both pushing each other to try and earn the ice time," says Copley. " We have a great relationship so it's been really good for both of us."



The results are strikingly similar for the two net minders but the styles are vastly different according to Fucale.



"We have our own little system. The way I play the game is not necessarily the way he plays the game or approaches the game and that is totally fine because every goalie is different and it's important to not always ask to many questions and change to much. Because you want to stay with what's comfortable and you know you will get the results."



Controlling rebounds and standing tall in net the two men make it look it easy. It's not only the fans that see it, the Capitals organization has taken notice. And is a big reason why they didn't make a trade for goalie at the deadline.



"Giving us great starts and a chance to win every game and think depth wise in our organization we have a lot of comfort with where we are especially with those guys in Hershey," Capitals Director of Plyer Personnel Chris Patrick told FOX43.

Besides the success and competition both Fucale and Copley have one other thing in common. They are both learning from their past to look towards their future.

"Principles that I just rely on over and over again and it just simplifies everything in my mind," Fucale says. "I think by simplifying that way and working on a little system it eliminates some of the mistakes I have been making the last three four five years in my pro career."

For Copley he looks to year he spent with the parent organization in Washington.

"I am very thankful for that year I had up there, it taught me what it takes to play consistently at that level. I think I played a little inconsistent and the next chance I get I know what it takes to be consistent and that is what I am working for right now."

What ever the secret is, system, drive, prior experience one thing­ is for sure it is fun to watch. And according to Copley it great to be on the ice for an up close perspective.