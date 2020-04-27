Perfect 10: Ravens offense moves closer to ''undefendable' through draft

Over the course of three days, DeCosta added several key pieces to a unit that led the league in scoring and rushing yardage last season.

BALTIMORE — Eric DeCosta wanted to make Baltimore’s impressive offense even better. Then the general manager went to work in the NFL draft.

Baltimore snagged Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins, wide receivers Devin Duvernay of Texas and James Proche of SMU and a pair of offensive linemen who hope to ease the sting of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda’s retirement in March.

DeCosta didn’t ignore the defense, as he secured LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

Queen will join defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe as additions to the team's front seven.

Here are the the team's ten draft picks:

Round 1, pick 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Round 2, pick 55: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 71: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Round 3, pick 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Round 3, pick 98: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Round 3, pick 106: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

Round 4, pick 143: Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

Round 5, pick 170: Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Round 6, pick 201 (from Vikings via Bills): James Proche, WR, SMU