Pequea Valley reaches Lanc-Leb Quarterfinals for the first time, Northern Lebanon moves on

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Garden Spot High School hosted two Lanc-Leb playoff games. Pequea Valley and Manheim Central look to move on in their play-in game. With 3:04 left in the game, Braves Caroline Horst found Rebecca Cox to tie the game at 58. A minute later, Braves Abbey Leslie sealed the deal for Pequea Valley and sent the Braves to the Quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

"We just grinded it out,' said Jason McDonald, Pequea Valley head coach. 'The kids, we just challenged them and said how much heart do you have and they went out there and said they weren't going to let them score anymore and that's what they did. You're going alone with it and just enjoying the ride and just letting the kids take it as far as they can."