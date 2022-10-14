PeoplesBank Park hosting United Wiffle Ball World Championship this weekend

There will be a fanfest held at the park tonight with play beginning Saturday. A world champion will be officially crowned on Sunday, Oct. 14.

YORK, Pa. — The lights will be on at PeoplesBank Park in York this weekend, but not for baseball.

The first-ever United Wiffle Ball World Championship will be held on the field Saturday, Oct. 15.

This isn't your average backyard Wiffle ball game either. The pitchers have incredible talent, throwing the ball more than 90 miles per hour with plenty of spin and movement.

For those unsure of coming out to visit, the players say watching the game is something special.

"You really have to get out here and experience it," said pitcher Chris "Red" Sarnowski. "Watching from your phone doesn't do it justice. Once everyone goes out and experiences it for the first time, they always fall in love."

The FOX43 sports team got to take a couple of swings today as well. Lyndsay Barna was the only person to register a hit, and she made sure to take her trot around the bases.

Attached is the video of Barna taking her victory lap, filmed by FOX43's very own Alex Cawley!