Pennsylvania team looking to advance in Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The boys from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, are still very much alive in this year's Little League World Series. They're set to play again Wednesday night, and a win would put the Mid-Atlantic squad into the American bracket of the semifinals.

It has been a wild ride for the Mid-Atlantic champions. They have played a total of ten elimination games this summer to get to this point. Their backs are against the wall yet again.

Hollidaysburg squares off against a familiar opponent — the team from Pearland, Texas. Pennsylvania played Texas in its opener of the Little League World Series and lost that game by the score of 8-3.

That loss sent Hollidaysburg to the elimination bracket, and the boys haven't lost since. The team is coming off wins against Massachusetts, New York, and Indiana.

They will aim for some revenge on Wednesday night. The Mid-Atlantic champions are now 10-0 in elimination games this summer.

Fans from all over the state have made their way to South Williamsport to cheer the boys on. They are hoping for a big win.

"To be able to come and support someone, even though they might be halfway across the state, is still awesome. It shows how Pennsylvanians can get together and cheer on our locals," said Dunmore resident Debbie Barkley.