Pennsylvania shuts out Maryland, 20-0, in 64th Big 33 game

District III talent was key to Pennsylvania's win on Monday afternoon.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — For some student athletes, the Big 33 game is dream come true.

"Growing up as a kid I always saw this game as this big ordeal that goes on in Pennsylvania, said Bishop McDevitt defensive end Julian Bakos. "Fortunately, to get the win for Pennsylvania is exhilarating."

"I've always dreamed about being in this game since I was a kid," recalled Warwick quarterback Joey McCracken. "To get the whole experience and play in it and get the win, to top it all off, it's an awesome, awesome experience."

Team Pennsylvania shutout Maryland, 20-0, on Monday afternoon. It's the second straight shutout win by Pennsylvania, having bested Maryland in 2019, 21-0.

All of the players are familiar with high school all-star game, but for Warwick offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, strapping on the pads for the Keystone State is also carrying on a legacy.

"I'm just honored by my dad and my older brother who played in this game before me and just to continue that tradition of being a winner."

The game represents a chance to showcase the talents that made these players among the elite in Pennsylvania high school football.

"I was signaling the routes and whenever I was doing that, the safety kind of shifted over a little bit. I saw Judah was going to be one on one and then I just gave him the go route and it was wide open," recalled Manheim Township quarterback Evan Clark of his 64-yard touchdown pass to Central York's Judah Tomb.

"It feels great. It makes me feel like my moment is finally coming," added Tomb.

For the trio from Warwick, it's an opportunity to write a better ending after COVID forced them to bow out of the district title game against Governor Mifflin.

"There's still going to be a part of me that wants to play that game again and Cam'Ron is on the team so he's going to give me crap about it," laughed Warwick wide receiver Caleb Schmitz, "But it was really nice to end my last high school football game with a win."

Three Central York Panthers have played a lot of football together and it's led to a lot of wins. Together, they added one more.

"That last drive was everything, especially being able to tote the rock and get behind Josh, who was opening up holes, and Judah was balling," said Central York running back Isaiah Sturgis.

Sturgis was the game's leading rusher with 40 yards on seven carries and 22 yards receiving. Tomb led all receivers with 74 yards on two catches and a touchdown.

The experience of participating in a classic event like the Big 33 makes everyone a winner, but an actual win is always better.

"We only had a couple of practices to get things going and get a good foundation for the team and that showed out there today cause we definitely put a beating up against Maryland," added Dallastown punter Mitchell Groh.