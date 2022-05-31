Pennsylvania dominates Maryland in Big 33 Football Classic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Team Pennsylvania scored the first touchdown and they scored the last one of the 2022 Big 33 Football Classic. Team Maryland managed to visit the end zone only once in between as the host team racked up another comfortable win in the annual high school football all-star game held at Bishop McDevitt High School. The final score was 28-7 but the result was never in doubt for the guys from the Keystone State.