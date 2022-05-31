Pennsylvania dominates Maryland in Big 33 Football Classic

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Team Pennsylvania scored the first touchdown and they scored the last one of the 2022 Big 33 Football Classic. Team Maryland managed to visit the end zone only once in between as the host team racked up another comfortable win in the annual high school football all-star game held at Bishop McDevitt High School. The final score was 28-7 but the result was never in doubt for the guys from the Keystone State.
District III was well-represented on the PA roster with Manheim Township Wide Receiver Anthony Ivey, CD East Defensive Back Mehki Flowers, Bishop McDevitt Wide Receiver Mario Easterly and Linebacker Ryan Russo, Harrisburg Linebacker Justin Cook, Greencastle-Antrim Kicker Nathan Kirkwood, York High Offensive Lineman Joden Nelson, Cocalico Offensive Lineman Ryan Brubaker along with a trio from Central York, Tight End Trenton Dunnick, Defensive Back Treyshawn Smith and Linebacker Carter Glassmyer.
The attached video aired on FOX43 News and recaps the dominating victory and impact from the local standouts.