Pennsylvania female wrestlers hit mats in Gettysburg

Wrestlers came from as far as the Pittsburgh area and Delaware Valley for a chance to compete.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — As a wrestler, the only way you get better on the mat is to put yourself to the test.

"They just have to experience a half ounce of success in what they are doing, whether it be practice, or a workout, or even in a wrestling match," said J.P. McCaskey Wrestling Coach Troy Richardson. "Then their interest just grows and they keep coming back."

Girls high school wrestling continues to grow in Pennsylvania. On Saturday morning in Gettysburg, five of the nine girls wrestling teams in the Keystone state came together for a match.

"They mean the world. It just shows you how large this community is and how many girls are willing to get themselves out there and do wrestling. It is amazing to see," said J.P. McCaskey junior Deja Nortey.

Eleven total schools were represented, including Annville-Cleona, J.P. McCaskey, Fairfield, York Suburban, New Oxford and Gettysburg. But it wasn't just teams from District III as wrestlers from Delaware Valley and North Allegheny made the trip, all for the sake of needed experience.

"These girls deserve to be wrestling against other girls and we don't have that in Western Pennsylvania," said North Allegheny Head Coach and Northeastern graduate Danial Heckert. "It is happening here in District III, so we are going to come here and wrestle."

The states most successful high school female wrestler Montana DeLawder was on the mat Saturday with her Gettysburg varsity team. The Warrior senior set on this path a long time ago and likes what the future holds.

"To see these girls get this opportunity to wrestle, it is very important to me because it is a big part of my life so it warms my heart to see others get the same opportunity I have," said DeLawder.

Montana is herself a big draw to other girls on the mat, as being able to compete against the best is partially what drives the Red Tornado, who are looking to grow their program.

"It shows you what the best is and it shows what top notch wrestling could look like in girls wrestling," added Nortey.