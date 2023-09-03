State's best wrestlers clash at PIAA Wrestling Championships

PIAA hosts a three-day event that is considered to be one of the best tournaments in the country.

HERSHEY, Pa. — "This is it, this is what everyone works for."

Those words from Bishop McDevitt 285-pound senior Riley Robell pretty much sums it up when it comes to the PIAA Wrestling Tournament. Robell is the defending AA champion and understands this three-day event in Hershey serves as the motivation and is the ultimate destination.

"When we are in the gym lifting weights, when we are in the room wrestling around, no one is thinking to themselves 'ah man, I really hope that my third dual match of the year is going to work out," Robell scoffed. "No, they are working for the Giant Center floor."

Robell easily pinned his first opponent to advance into the AA quarterfinals on Friday.

The state wrestling tournament is one of the premier events on the high school sports calendar in Pennsylvania every year and draws top college coaches from across the country.

