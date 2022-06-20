Championship staff for Lebanon Wrestling Technique Camp

Penn State national champions Aaron Brooks, Carter Starocci and Max Dean are camp counselors

LEBANON, Pa. — To be your best, it helps to learn from the best. Lebanon's 3-day technique wrestling camp certainly knows how to stock their instructional staff with national champions.

Penn State champs Aaron Brooks, Carter Starocci and Max Dean are all camp counselors for Lebanon High wrestling coach Vaughn Black.

"We had top notch guys last year so we wanted to continue to get top notch guys again this year," explained Black. "Having that Penn State connection with Aaron and his family is helping us to get some of the top guys."

Brooks and Starocci are both back to back NCAA champions. Dean captured his first national title in March. The other instructors include Nittany Lions All-American Greg Kerkvliet, Susquehanna Township grad and former Penn State wrestler Ed Ruth, Central Dauphin and Ohio State All-American Kenny Courts along with University of Penn Assistant Coach B.J. Futrell.

The camp attracted wrestlers from New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.