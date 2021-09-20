White Out victory gives Penn State boost to 6th in rankings | Pride of the Lions

Nittany Lions outlast Auburn 28-20 in slugfest to set up huge October

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Earlier in the week, Penn State Head Coach James Franklin said his defense was playing at a championship level. He also requested that everyone coming to the game scream as loud for as long as they could. Coach Franklin was more than happy with the effort from both groups as the Nittany Lions leaned on their defense down the stretch and gained an assist from an electric White Out crowd to outslug Auburn 28-20 in Beaver Stadium.

In addition to stellar defense, Penn State also received a superb performance from Senior Quarterback Sean Clifford. He was decisive when necessary and patient when he had time to throw. Most of all, he was pinpoint accurate, completing 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Over 109,000 fans witnessed an outstanding college football game and millions more enjoyed it across the country. It also caught the attention of the people who vote in the polls as Penn State slides up from #10 to #6 in the AP poll.

The Nittany Lions now host Villanova this Saturday at Noon before jumping back in to Big Ten play on October 2nd against Indiana.