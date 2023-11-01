Success With Honor completes financial contracts with Penn State athletes in all 31 sports

The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective agrees to deals with multiple football players and athletes from all 31 of the school's teams.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Nittany Lions are trying to compete nationally on the field and off.

The Success With Honor name, image and likeness (NIL) collective that supports Penn State is doing their part to help the athletic programs keep pace and exceed their competitors.

Success With Honor announced that they have reached financial agreements with a large number of football players on the team and also athletes from all 31 of the school's men's and women's teams. The deals have a non-disclosure agreement to them so monetary details were not released.

“One of the reasons that Success With Honor was founded as Penn State’s first NIL collective is to create NIL opportunities for all 31 sports,” said Success with Honor CEO Mark Toniatti via a press release.

“The support that we’ve already built at Success With Honor reflects the efforts of a broad number of Penn State alumni and friends."

Success With Honor did not give an exact number of football players they have agreements with but FOX43 has confirmed they have financial contracts with every scholarship player on the team.