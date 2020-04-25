Penn State star KJ Hamler selected by the Denver Broncos at 46th overall

The Penn State wideout was picked in the 2nd round. Here's what the Denver Broncos are getting.

KJ Hamler, the blazing-fast wideout from Penn State, was selected Friday night in the second round by the Denver Broncos.

The 20-year-old Michigan native declared for the NFL Draft after his redshirt sophomore season in Happy Valley. Hamler started 13 games for the Nittany Lions last year, grabbing 56 catches for 904 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 639 yards as a kickoff and punt returner.

A knee injury forced Hamler to redshirt in his first year at Penn State in 2017, but he returned a year later to add a dynamic element to the Nittany Lion offense. In 13 games, he caught 42 passes for 754 yards and five touchdowns and had 850 yards as a returner.

At 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, Hamler projects to be a slot receiver in the NFL, according to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, who envisions him as the next Tavon Austin.

Here's what Zierlein had to say about Hamler: