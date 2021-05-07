Four-star recruiting parade on 4th of July for Penn State | Pride of the Lions

Local talent enjoy official visits to Happy Valley

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's football coaching staff enjoyed a four-star parade on the 4th of July this year. I guess you can never have enough of a good thing. Three highly sought after defensive lineman recruits gave their verbal commitments to the Nittany Lions on America's birthday. All three are graded as four-star prospects by various scouting services.

The first to commit was Zane Durant from Florida in the early afternoon.

A few hours after Durant, Tyreese Fearbry from the Pittsburgh area passed on a chance to play with the Panthers in his hometown and decided to join the Nittany Lions.

Finally, Kaleb Artis out of New York made it a trio of big guys excited to come to Happy Valley to play defense in the Blue and White.

I wanna start of by saying thank you to all who offered and showed me any interest and I want to say thank you to the man above, none of this would’ve been possible without GOD by my side as well as my parents, family, friends, and all others who showed much support. Respect it🦍 pic.twitter.com/4iRPe5EeGQ — kaleb Artis (@KalebArtis2022) July 5, 2021

Penn State has hosted a bunch of recruits recently now that they are once again allowed to have official visits on campus. That includes some of the local talent that want to run on to the field at Beaver Stadium. Central York Quarterback Beau Pribula posed with Head Coach James Franklin and Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Big thanks to @coachjfranklin, @Coach_Yurcich and the rest of the Penn State staff for a great time last weekend! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/D4HLWATdAq — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) July 4, 2021

Former Steel-High and now CD East Wide Receiver Mekhi Flowers was all smiles as well.

Thank you to my @PennStateFball Family and the entire coaching staff for showing great hospitality on my official visit 💙 Can’t wait to get back on campus 🦁 #WEARE pic.twitter.com/HUxZa3YHjR — 🥷🏽 (@MehkiFlowers) June 28, 2021