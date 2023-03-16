Penn State beats Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

The Nittany Lions defeated The Aggies 76-59.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Nittany Lions defeated Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, 76-50.

This is the first time in 12 years that Penn State been in the tournament and the first time in 22 years since they advanced to round two.

Penn State was a slight underdog against Texas A&M, but they're coming off a very strong performance in the Big 10 Tournament.

Andrew Funk lead Penn State with 27 points, while Jalen Pickett had 19 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Dexter Dennis was The Aggie's leading scorer with 19 points.

PENN STATE WINS!



Largest margin win in the tournament in Penn State history. For the first time in 22 years Penn State is moving on to round two of the NCAA Tournament!#WeAre #PennState | #MarchMadness — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 17, 2023