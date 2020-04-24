Penn State pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos selected by the Carolina Panthers at 38th overall

Yetur Gross-Matos became the first Penn State player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night, scooped up in the second round with the 38th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers.
A 6-5, 266-pound pass rusher, Gross-Matos left Happy Valley after his junior season. He anchored the Nittany Lions' front seven, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors by racking up 40 tackles, including 9.5 sacks and 15 stops for loss.
Gross-Matos was a backup in his first season at Penn State, but suited up for all 13 games. He had 17 tackles, including two for loss and 1.5 sacks in a limited role in 2017.
It was his sophomore season in 2018 where Gross-Matos exploded onto the scene. He was a third-team all-conference selection with 54 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles in 13 starts for the Lions.
A highly-regarded prospect out of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Gross-Matos will have to bulk up a bit at the next level, but projects to become a productive defender, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who says:
"Ascending 4-3 defensive end who should go from good size to imposing frame as he fills out his power-forward body type. He isn't overly twitchy but impressive length, fluidity and short-area athleticism allow him consistent work-arounds against opposing blockers. He's average at the point of attack by NFL standards, but that should change with additional strength work and more efficient hand usage. The rush toolbox is only halfway full, but it's just a matter of time before his spin move and a speed-to-power charge become part of a diversified attack. Gross-Matos should be an early starter, but when the power and skill catch up with the athleticism, look for him to become one of the more productive defenders in the league."