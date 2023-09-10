Penn State-Ohio State showdown will kick off at noon on FOX Sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The kickoff time for Penn State's Big Ten showdown with Ohio State was announced Monday.
The Nittany Lions (5-0) will take on the Buckeyes (5-0) on October 21 at noon in Columbus, the school said.
The game will be televised on FOX43.
Penn State was idle last weekend, and will tune up for Ohio State with a non-conference game against UMass Saturday in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions' Homecoming game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25, and is ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
Ohio State (5-0) defeated Maryland 37-17 last Saturday and will take on Purdue (2-4) this weekend in a Big Ten matchup. The Buckeyes are ranked third in the nation by both the Associated Press and the AFCA.