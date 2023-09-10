x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Penn State-Ohio State showdown will kick off at noon on FOX Sports

The Nittany Lions will take on the Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 21.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The kickoff time for Penn State's Big Ten showdown with Ohio State was announced Monday.

The Nittany Lions (5-0) will take on the Buckeyes (5-0) on October 21 at noon in Columbus, the school said.

The game will be televised on FOX43.

Penn State was idle last weekend, and will tune up for Ohio State with a non-conference game against UMass Saturday in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions' Homecoming game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25, and is ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll

Ohio State (5-0) defeated Maryland 37-17 last Saturday and will take on Purdue (2-4) this weekend in a Big Ten matchup. The Buckeyes are ranked third in the nation by both the Associated Press and the AFCA.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Before You Leave, Check This Out