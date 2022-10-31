Pride of the Lions: Nittany Lions keep it close but can't close it out as they fall late to Ohio State

Nittany Lions lead in the fourth quarter but give up late touchdowns to fall to Ohio State 44-31

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Nittany Lions were in it until they weren't against the number two ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Penn State senior Quarterback Sean Clifford threw two crucial interceptions early, but then rebounded with a touchdown toss to Parker Washington.

A Kaytron Allen touchdown in the fourth quarter saw Penn State go up by one. That lead held until CJ Stroud and the Buckeye offense found their groove. Tight end Cade Stover scored on a 24-Yard touchdown and then running back TreVeyon Henderson iced the game with a 7- yard touchdown.

The Nittany Lions fall to Ohio State for the sixth straight season and fall in the rankings to number 16 in the country.

Sports Director Todd Sadowski has a full recap on the Lions and where they stack up in the Big Ten.