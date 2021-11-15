x
Penn State season spiraling after fourth loss | Pride of the Lions

Nittany Lions suffer another close setback in the final minutes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No joy in Happy Valley right now with a bit of an identity crisis for the football team.  They have a top notch defense they can lean on yet the approach against Michigan was to be really aggressive with their calls because of a lack of production and trust with the offense.  The 21-17 setback to the Wolverines gives them four losses in their last five games.

Penn State is now just 6-4 with a home game versus Rutgers followed by a road trip to Michigan State to finish out the regular season.  

