Penn State season spiraling after fourth loss | Pride of the Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — No joy in Happy Valley right now with a bit of an identity crisis for the football team. They have a top notch defense they can lean on yet the approach against Michigan was to be really aggressive with their calls because of a lack of production and trust with the offense. The 21-17 setback to the Wolverines gives them four losses in their last five games.
Penn State is now just 6-4 with a home game versus Rutgers followed by a road trip to Michigan State to finish out the regular season.
The video attached to this story aired in FOX43's Sunday Sports Frenzy.