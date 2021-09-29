x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 4 Nittany Lions looking to maintain early momentum

The Penn State Nittany Lions are in position to make a run at what would be the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Credit: AP
Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) congratulates defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) on a sack of Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith (12) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.,on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Even with a lot of football left, including four games against Top 25 teams, the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) know they’re in position to make a run at what would be the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. 

The last time the Nittany Lions found themselves among the top four with a chance to control their own destiny was in 2019, and they squandered it against an opponent they didn’t see coming. 

Penn State rode an eight game winning streak and a No. 4 ranking into Minnesota and lost to the then-No. 17 Gophers.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.