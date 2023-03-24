Penn State holds their annual Pro Day for potential 2023 draftees

The Nittany Lions had 13 total participants in their annual pro day in front of all 32 teams.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — NFL draft season is in full swing and the Penn State Nittany Lions just held their annual Pro Day.

All 32 teams were on hand to get a look at the 13 PSU participants. Projected first-rounder Joey Porter Jr. saved his on-field workout for the pro day.

Porter Jr. went through drills led by Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, which, naturally, brought up questions about falling to the Steelers.

"I don't know if I will be there or not," said Porter Jr. "Hopefully I can go as early as possible but to be in Pittsburgh would be a blessing."

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley also had a strong day. He looked explosive during the testing and in positional drills didn't drop a single pass.

Tinsley has been projected as a day-three pick, but he is confident in what he can bring to the table.

"Just being versatile, that's the main thing," said Tinsley. "Just to be around the guys was great, it was just a great experience."

This was also the first time quarterback Sean Clifford got to show off in front of scouts. Clifford did not receive an invite to the NFL combine so it was a big day for him to show that he too has a chance at the next level.

"It added some fuel to the fire but I was just glad that I was able to come out here and show the scouts what I can do," said Clifford. "I ran a 4.57, so I wasn't mad it was just good to get back out here."

Penn State is coming off their most draftees in the James Franklin era with eight a season ago.