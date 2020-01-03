Penn State Harrisburg tops Lancaster Bible College in overtime for NEAC Title

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It wasn't easy, but it was worth it.
For the first time in program history, Penn State Harrisburg Men's Basketball has earned a conference championship.
The Lions locked down the NEAC title by fending off Lancaster Bible College in overtime, 76-69.
Milton Hershey grad Donyae Baylor-Carroll led all Lion scorers with 23 points. and was named NEAC Tournament MVP.
Up next, Coach Don Friday's team will head to the NCAA Divison III Championship Tournament. The Lions will learn their fate on Monday, March 2nd.