Penn State Harrisburg tops Lancaster Bible College in overtime for NEAC Title

Lions clinch their first conference title.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It wasn't easy, but it was worth it.

For the first time in program history, Penn State Harrisburg Men's Basketball has earned a conference championship.

The Lions locked down the NEAC title by fending off Lancaster Bible College in overtime, 76-69.

Milton Hershey grad Donyae Baylor-Carroll led all Lion scorers with 23 points. and was named NEAC Tournament MVP.