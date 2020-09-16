Penn State football team reacts to return of fall Big Ten season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When the Big Ten announced the return of conference football next month, it didn't take long for the Nittany Lion players to celebrate their first off field win of the season.
Head Coach James Franklin posted this message on social media, which was followed by many Nittany Lion players thanking their coach for continuing to fight for their season.
While there was much speculation whether or not tight end Pat Freiermuth would opt out of the upcoming season, the highly touted NFL prospect is ready to put on the Blue and White next month.
The same does not appear to be the case for Harrisburg native Micah Parsons. The Penn State linebacker opted out in early August and is seen by many to be a potential top ten draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
PSU Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour is thankful for the opportunity.