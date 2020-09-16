Penn State football team reacts to return of fall Big Ten season

The Nittany Lions were out in full force on social media after Wednesday morning's news.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When the Big Ten announced the return of conference football next month, it didn't take long for the Nittany Lion players to celebrate their first off field win of the season.

Guess how many days until gameday? ITS UP! #APE 🦍 pic.twitter.com/e5wl4encyd — LaMont Wade 🦍 (@Goony_38) September 16, 2020

Ayyy JB🤣🤣idk what we were doing in this but all I know is WE BACK!!!! @JourneyBrown6 https://t.co/kjUynIPm4X — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) September 16, 2020

Head Coach James Franklin posted this message on social media, which was followed by many Nittany Lion players thanking their coach for continuing to fight for their season.

Thank you @coachjfranklin for fighting for us! Let’s get to work! https://t.co/U7En6hOz8c — Will Fries (@willfries55) September 16, 2020

@coachjfranklin you’ve been fighting for us to play this whole time and we appreciate you. I was gonna say take a lil break but it’s go time coach, let’s get it!!! https://t.co/0cLnt5R2Aq — SUNNY-D☀️🦕 (@JourneyBrown6) September 16, 2020

While there was much speculation whether or not tight end Pat Freiermuth would opt out of the upcoming season, the highly touted NFL prospect is ready to put on the Blue and White next month.

Hey @TylerBowen ready to run it back ? pic.twitter.com/sLkpgoG1XH — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) September 16, 2020

The same does not appear to be the case for Harrisburg native Micah Parsons. The Penn State linebacker opted out in early August and is seen by many to be a potential top ten draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Leave Micah alone lol — Antonio Shelton (@_thegroovyone) September 16, 2020

PSU Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour is thankful for the opportunity.