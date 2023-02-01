Penn State fans energize LA at Rose Bowl pep rally

PSU football fans pack LA Live to cheer on the Blue and White before they face Utah

LOS ANGELES — The day before a bowl game is a time for the players to relax and the fans to get rowdy.

It's no surprise that a large number of Penn State football fans have made the trip out west to California for the Rose Bowl game against Utah.

Before the Nittany Lions take the field on Monday, the fans gathered on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles for a pep rally.

The "We Are" chants rang through the City of Angels in support of the Blue and White on New Year's Day.

Coach James Franklin and the players made an appearance to fire up a crowd that is enjoying the California weather, but are really thirsting for a Rose Bowl victory.

"This is a dream come true for me, my wife, and my son in law to come here to Pasadena," Scott Hile of Middletown said with a burst of excitement. "Lets go. State!"

The energy was electric and that's what makes it special.

Penn State and Utah play in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

The Nittany Lions are 10-2 on the season and slight underdogs in the game.