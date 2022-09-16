Nittany Lions experience some of the best college football traditions in Auburn

If visiting Penn State fans want to have that authentic Auburn experience, here are some of what they want to experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Ala. —

To have the best fan experiences in college football you need to get away from the stadiums and hit the towns... especially when you follow your team on the road.

Auburn has no shortage of traditions when it comes to its university. If visiting Penn State fans want to have that authentic experience, here are some of what they want to experience.

Past Jordan-Hare stadium is one of the greatest traditions in all of college sports, Toomer's Corner. Here the Auburn faithful "roll" the famed oak trees (with toilet paper) after a big win.

This weekend Penn State looks to avoid that fate.

"Penn State lives forever, Penn State lets go, no rolling the oaks on my watch," said Jarret Meyers of Philadelphia.

Auburn fans are confident in their squad.

"Once we win, it will be like snow down here," said Gene Gilmore. Gilmore insists that Penn State is a big game for the Tigers.

"We are..." is heard around campus on more than one occasion

After either side celebrates a win Saturday, they will likely head across the street to grab some famed lemonade at Toomer's Drugs store. Fresh, sweet, and taste, it's all-around "great traditional lemonade."

If you need a bit of a late-night snack for your sweet tooth, FOX43 was told the peanut butter pie from Acre is a must-have dish in town.

"[It's] velvety [with] that beautiful peanut flavor balanced with chocolate with that crust," said Chris Suchocki, who is out enjoying the night before the game.

"It is the way to go, it is the quintessential experience of the south, you cannot go without this pie," Suchocki continued.

Auburn doesn't have a bird problem, but they do have an icon. "War Eagle" is their battle cry and it makes the stadium go crazy on game day.