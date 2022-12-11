Penn State earns second straight conference win after route of Maryland

The Nittany Lions hold the Terps to 134 total yards of offense and add another seven sacks to shut out Maryland

Example video title will go here for this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Nittany Lions searched for their second straight Big Ten win on Saturday, to build off of their win at Indiana last week.

They controlled the game from start to finish against Maryland. The defense proved that last week's game against the Hoosiers wasn't a fluke, holding Maryland to 134 total yards. Penn State also took advantage of Maryland's rebuilding offensive line with seven sacks.

Sean Clifford etched his name in the Penn State history books. He became the all time leading passer in Penn State history. He took the throne from now Arizona Cardinals Quarterback, Trace McSorley.