Penn State earns second straight conference win after route of Maryland

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Nittany Lions searched for their second straight Big Ten win on Saturday, to build off of their win at Indiana last week.
They controlled the game from start to finish against Maryland. The defense proved that last week's game against the Hoosiers wasn't a fluke, holding Maryland to 134 total yards. Penn State also took advantage of Maryland's rebuilding offensive line with seven sacks.
Sean Clifford etched his name in the Penn State history books. He became the all time leading passer in Penn State history. He took the throne from now Arizona Cardinals Quarterback, Trace McSorley.
Clifford didn't just break the passing record, but also tossed a touchdown to tight end, Brenton Strange. The Nittany Lions will look to make it three in a row, when they take on Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 19. Penn State then closes out their regular season with Michigan State at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.