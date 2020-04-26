Penn State defensive lineman Robert Windsor drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

After jumping into the starting lineup during his junior year in 2018, Windsor became a full-time starter for the Nittany Lions last year, earning third-team all-conference honors with 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and five tackles for loss.

"Undersized interior lineman who lacks explosive quickness and power to compensate for his lack of mass. Windsor doesn't carry a very broad frame, so he might have issues packing on good weight to withstand the rigors of the NFL game. He has decent initial quickness, is agile and plays with motor, but he has only one year of flash production (2018) and has just 48 solo tackles in 51 career games. Undersized interior linemen without a great pass rush have a hard time sticking around for long so he'll need to get bigger and better with his hands to have a shot at making a team."