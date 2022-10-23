Penn State bounces back with a commanding win over Minnesota

Clifford throws for four touchdowns and Nick Singleton hits the end zone twice as Lions dominate second half in Whiteout victory.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Saturday night under lights in front of a packed Beaver Stadium all dressed in white. The fans arrived early with the noise all the while the Penn State offense sputtered.

It didn't take long for the boo birds to arrive as Penn State was held scoreless in the first and Sean Clifford was picked off.

That all changed when Clifford found tight end Tyler warren over the middle on a 38-yard strike to break to take a 10-3 second quarter lead.

Mitchell Tinsley was the star of the next possession hauling in a Clifford pass for huge gain as he picked the ball out of the air while contorting his body. That big gain led to another Clifford TD pass and a 17-10 Penn State advantage.

Just like the week before this was a tight game at the half, but instead, it seemed Penn State had the control. That hypothesis was proved in little time after the break as Sean Clifford threw two more touchdowns and Nick Singleton rushed for two more on the ground as the Lions bounced back into the win column with a commanding 45-17 victory over Minnesota.

Watch the clip above to hear James Franklin after the win.