Penn State fans can zoom with legends Blair Thomas, Lydell Mitchell, Brandon Short and OJ McDuffie on Saturday

Former Nittany Lions will share stories on free webinar open to first 1,000 to register

Call it a "Happy Valley Happy Hour." On Saturday afternoon from 4PM to 5PM, Penn State legends Blair Thomas, Lydell Mitchell, Brandon Short, and OJ McDuffie are going to be on a Zoom webinar that's free and open to the first one thousand people to register.

This video above is from the 2020 Happy Valley Cruise. Nittany Lions fans will hear stories from all of the guys about their playing days and how they've been able to stay involved in the Penn State community.

The "Happy Valley Zoom to Cruise" hour will be discussing some upcoming events involving the former players, including upcoming Penn State cruises that benefit the Hope Gala event, along with a charity golf tournament, and the gala itself.