Penn State basketball players in a "bit of shock" after Coach Chambers departs

Nittany Lions men's head coach resigned after an internal investigation revealed new allegations of inappropriate conduct

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pat Chambers delivered the news personally to his now former players on Wednesday afternoon. After nine years at the helm of the Nittany Lions program, Chambers resigned after an internal investigation revealed new allegations of inappropriate conduct. Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour would not discuss any details of his conduct or the new allegations. She did say that her and Penn State President Eric Barron agreed that this was the necessary outcome.

The internal investigation was launched as a result of an ESPN article in July that stated Chambers once referred to a noose during a conversation about playing time with former player Rasir Bolton. Chambers told his team at 4:30pm that he had resigned.

"As you can imagine, it was difficult news for them to hear," said Barbour. "Coach Chambers has many former and current players that had glowing praise for him. Our current players, many of them have very good relationships with him. He's the one that has given them this opportunity so they are in a little bit of shock."

Chambers released his own statement that reads in part: "I am so proud of all our program has accomplished these past nine years, and I will be forever grateful to the Penn State community for its ongoing support. Anyone who has ever coached -- especially at this level -- knows the exceptional amount of energy and focus it takes to deliver each and every day. This has been an incredibly difficult year for me and my family, and we are in need of a break to re-set and chart our path forward. So, I'm taking a step back to prepare myself for the next 20 years. I remain deeply committed to helping student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the court, and I look forward to giving my all for them in my next role."