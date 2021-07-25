Penn State awaits White Jr.'s decision

The Malvern Prep standout can play football and baseball for the Nittany Lions or he can start his pro career with the Pirates organization.

INDIANAPOLIS — Name, image, and likeness, or NIL were talked about everywhere at Big Ten Media Days.

But there were three other letters on James Franklin's mind; MLB.

Malvern Prep standout Lonnie White Jr. is committed to playing football and baseball for the Nittany Lions this upcoming school year. While Coach Franklin is no stranger to having recruiting competition from a Pittsburgh team, it's not normally the Pirates.

"A few days ago, I thought it was a done deal and I knew what he was doing," said Franklin. "I just got a text message that it's changed another direction. Now I didn't tell you what the direction was two days ago and I didn't tell you what the direction was today so don't try to assume anything."

With Pittsburgh drafting White Jr. in the MLB Draft, Franklin was talking about the incoming freshman, just down the road from the Pirates triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis. A stadium White Jr. could be starring in if he forgoes opportunities in Happy Valley.

"Does the leverage of having Penn State football as an option help you? Does that hurt you?" wondered Franklin. "Because some of these guys that he's competing against have no other option."

Franklin's seen a lot in his coaching career, but an MLB Draft pick is a first, so he's learning a lot about it and either way, he just wants White and his family to be happy.