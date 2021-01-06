Penn State Athletics announces Beaver Stadium & other venues to be at full capacity for 2021-22 seasons

The Penn State Athletic Department made the announcement Tuesday that Beaver Stadium and other venues will reopen at full capacity after the lifted mitigation orders

Penn State Athletics has announced that Beaver Stadium and its other athletic venues will return to full capacity for the 2021-22 seasons after the Wolf Administration's COVID-19 mitigation orders were lifted yesterday.

Unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks inside University buildings at all times after June 28.

"We are excited to welcome our 107K strong back in Beaver Stadium and full capacity at our other athletics venues this fall with the adjustments in university, local, state and CDC guidance," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour via press release.

"Our fans are a true home field advantage for all of our teams and the 2020-21 season was not the same without them in our venues. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans, especially during these challenging times, to allow us to continue to provide our more than 800 students-athletes with the conditions they need for success!"

The Athletic Department says that pre-game festivities like tailgating will also return in the fall.

For more information on tickets and guidelines, you can visit Penn State Athletics' website here.